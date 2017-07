July 21 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P says Czech Republic 'AA-/A-1+' foreign currency and 'AA/A-1+' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P says expect Czech economy to maintain an average growth rate of 2.5% over next four years while the net general government debt will remain low

* S&P says Czech Republic ratings supported by strong institutional arrangements, comparatively low levels of public debt, flexibility with regard to monetary policy Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2ui5oFj]