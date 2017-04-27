BRIEF-W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
April 27 (Reuters) -
* Dominican republic 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Outlook reflects expectation that economic growth above peers during next two years will balance continued fiscal deficits
* Estimate the country's GDP per capita at $7,420 in 2017
* Expect GDP growth during 2017-2020 to average 5%-5.5% ; real GDP per capita growth is expected to average 4.2% during 2017-2020
* Expect general government debt to increase by an average of 4.6% of GDP during 2017-2020
* Persistent general government deficits will likely boost net general government debt toward 50% of gdp by 2020 Source text : bit.ly/2qctFeE
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures