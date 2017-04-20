April 20 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Eastern Illinois University AFS bonds, COPs ratings lowered to 'B' from 'BB', placed on CreditWatch negative

* Says lowered SPUR to 'B' from 'BB' on Eastern Illinois University's outstanding certificates of participation

* Lowered ratings reflect view of Eastern Illinois University's declining enrollment, very slim available resources, dependence on state appropriations for operations

* Downgrade reflects view of affect of Illinois' severe budgetary challenges, as demonstrated by nearly 2-year budget impasse, on EIU's financial position

* Says "it is our opinion that state appropriations to public universities in Illinois will remain uncertain in the intermediate term" Source text: (bit.ly/2oVMmA0)