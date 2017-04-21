April 21 S&P:

* S&P says Ethiopia 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P on Ethiopia - ratings are primarily constrained by sovereign’s weak external position, low monetary policy flexibility, limited institutional effectiveness

* S&P says expect that Ethiopia's external position will remain weak over 2017-2020

* S&P on Ethiopia - project that direct general government debt will amount to about 28% of GDP in 2017

* S&P on Ethiopia - stable outlook reflects expectation that economic performance will remain robust and socio-political tensions will not escalate

* S&P on Ethiopia - despite several pockets of drought, project Ethiopia's strong economic performance will continue over 2017-2020

* S&P on Ethiopia - could lower the ratings if socio-political tensions escalated over the next 12 months; economic growth slowed