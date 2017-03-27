UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 S&P on European Central Bank :
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
* S&P says "in our view, the ECB has extensive monetary flexibility and its eurozone members have, on average, high sovereign credit ratings"
* S&P says stable outlook reflects view that factors supporting ECB's ratings will remain in place over the next two years, at least
* S&P says ECB's very high monetary policy flexibility is supported by euro's role and free-floating exchange rate regime
* S&P on European Central Bank - euro has been a free-floating currency since its introduction and "we do not expect this policy to change"
* S&P says ECB's very high monetary policy flexibility is also supported by the credibility and effectiveness of the central bank's monetary policy
* S&P on European Central Bank - expect the bank will "successfully" maintain price stability over the medium-to-longer term
* S&P says could consider lowering the ratings if we considered that the ecb's monetary flexibility was decreasing
* S&P says ECB's QE program will not mutualize potential losses arising from program, instead, 4/5th of QE purchases will stay on central banks' balance sheets Source text : (bit.ly/2nt7cI1)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.