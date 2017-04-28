April 28 S&P

* S&P says Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P says Germany's diversified and competitive economy will sustain current growth momentum, predominantly supported by strong domestic demand

* S&P says stable outlook reflects view that over next 2 years, Germany's public finances, balance sheet to continue to withstand potential economic shocks

* S&P on Germany says still view another grand coalition as most likely parliamentary election outcome

* S&P says Germany's surpluses on external and fiscal balance sheet will enable the country to weather external shocks

* S&P says despite potential tax reductions, other pre-election promises, expect Germany's fiscal performance will remain a ratings strength in medium term Source text: bit.ly/2qfjymm