FOREX-Dollar bounces back from 7-month lows after strong Fed statement
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
April 28 S&P
* S&P says Germany 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* S&P says Germany's diversified and competitive economy will sustain current growth momentum, predominantly supported by strong domestic demand
* S&P says stable outlook reflects view that over next 2 years, Germany's public finances, balance sheet to continue to withstand potential economic shocks
* S&P on Germany says still view another grand coalition as most likely parliamentary election outcome
* S&P says Germany's surpluses on external and fiscal balance sheet will enable the country to weather external shocks
* S&P says despite potential tax reductions, other pre-election promises, expect Germany's fiscal performance will remain a ratings strength in medium term Source text: bit.ly/2qfjymm
NEW YORK, June 14 The Federal Reserve pressed ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5-trillion portfolio on Wednesday, mapping out a very gradual approach to shedding bonds that allows it to begin the tricky process as soon as September.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, signaling its confidence in a growing U.S. economy and strengthening job market.