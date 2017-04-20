UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says Governors State University, Il debt rating lowered to 'BB' on state budget uncertainty; on watch neg
* Says downgrade and creditwatch status of governors state university reflect belief that state may fail to pass fiscal 2017 budget by end of May Source text: bit.ly/2orFDge
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment