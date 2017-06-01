June 1 S&P Global Ratings
* s&p says illinois various debt ratings lowered one notch
on the state's deteriorating fiscal condition; on creditwatch
negative
* s&p says lowered its rating on illinois' general
obligation (go) bonds to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
* s&p - rating actions largely reflect severe deterioration
of illinois' fiscal condition
* s&p - believe illinois now at risk of entering negative
credit spiral, where downgraded credit ratings would trigger
contingent demands on state liquidity
* s&p - lowered ratings to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' on illinois'
appropriation debt, including bonds issued by sports facility
authority, metropolitan pier & exposition authority
* s&p - ongoing budget impasse increased nonpayment risk
associated with illinois' obligations that require a budget
appropriation before they can be funded
* s&p says lowered to 'bb-' from 'bb' our ratings on the
illinois's moral obligation-backed debt
