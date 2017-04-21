FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, yen down as BOJ keeps policy steady
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
April 21 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Jordan 'BB-/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* Despite low growth, anticipate Jordanian authorities will continue to contain fiscal, external balances in 2017-2020, assisted by IMF program
* Negative outlook reflects ongoing challenges concerning Jordan's fiscal consolidation & external position, in context of low growth environment
* Over next four years through 2020, expect growth will continue to be challenged by regional tensions, wars in Syria & Iraq, continuing refugee inflows
* Believe that Jordan will remain strategically important to bilateral donors, who will continue to provide fiscal and external funding support Source text - (bit.ly/2oZjM0J)
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Junior Consumer Affairs Minister C.R. Chaudhary, HCL Infosystems Executive Vice Chairman & MD S. Premkumar at an even