BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 (Reuters) -
* S&P says Kansas' enacted 2018 budget increases ongoing revenues, but structural imbalance is likely to persist
* S&P, on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget, says there is uncertainty regarding full cost of adequately funding k-12 education
* S&P on Kansas' enacted 2018 budget- continue to view as credit concern ongoing deferral of contributions into state's pension fund, underfunding of pension system
* S&P says budget continues to rely on significant ongoing transfers from kansas' highway fund
* S&P-reliance of budget on transfers from kansas' highway fund results in slowdowns in long-term highway capital plan which are unsustainable in long term
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Blank check company, Pensare Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tUnwGi) Further company coverage: [Pensare Acquisition Corp]