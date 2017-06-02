June 2 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P revises Bahrain sovereign credit outlook down to
negative from stable; Current rating is BB-
* S&P - Kingdom of Bahrain outlook revised to negative on
weakening external and fiscal positions; 'BB-/B' rating
affirmed
* S&P - Negative outlook reflects view that Bahrain's net
external asset position could weaken to be insufficient to
mitigate continuing effects of oil price volatility
* S&P on Bahrain - The financial sector continues to exhibit
signs of stability, including levels of nonresident deposits
* S&P says expect fiscal deficits will reduce only gradually
over forecast period and their financing will further worsen
Bahrain's net external asset position
* S&P says also affirmed 'B' short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on Bahrain and CBB
* S&P on Bahrain - Bahrain's fiscal imbalances are expected
to moderate over the forecast, from 13.5% of GDP in 2016 to
7.5% by 2020
Source text (bit.ly/2smp0ES)