Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
June 12 (Reuters) -
* S&P says Mississippi's series 2017A GO refunding bonds rated 'AA' with a negative outlook; other ratings affirmed Source text - bit.ly/2rTEfXY
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, June 22 British factory orders have hit their highest level in nearly 30 years, according to a monthly Confederation of British Industry survey which is likely to encourage Bank of England policymakers who favour an interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.