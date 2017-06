May 9 (Reuters) -

* S&P says New Mexico Finance Authority subordinate-lien bond outlook revised to positive from stable

* S&P says affirmed 'AAA' rating on New Mexico Finance Authority's outstanding senior-lien bonds and 'AA+' rating on its outstanding subordinate-lien bonds

* S&P - outlook revision reflects intent of NMFA board to establish indentured subordinate-lien reserve fund using funds from contingent liquidity account