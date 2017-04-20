April 20 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Northeastern Illinois University debt rating lowered three notches to 'B' on budget uncertainty; On watch negative

* Lowered long-term rating and underlying rating 3 notches on Northeastern Illinois University board of trustees' outstanding UFS, COPS bonds, issued for NEIU

* Also placed Northeastern Illinois University debt ratings on creditwatch with negative implications

* Northeastern Illinois University debt rating downgrade, creditwatch status reflect belief that state may fail to pass fiscal 2017 budget by end of May Source text (bit.ly/2pk76V8)