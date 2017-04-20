UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Northeastern Illinois University debt rating lowered three notches to 'B' on budget uncertainty; On watch negative
* Lowered long-term rating and underlying rating 3 notches on Northeastern Illinois University board of trustees' outstanding UFS, COPS bonds, issued for NEIU
* Also placed Northeastern Illinois University debt ratings on creditwatch with negative implications
* Northeastern Illinois University debt rating downgrade, creditwatch status reflect belief that state may fail to pass fiscal 2017 budget by end of May Source text (bit.ly/2pk76V8)
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment