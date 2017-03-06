BRIEF-Bank of China says Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president
* Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan 'AA+' rating affirmed following announcement of new rating on subsidiary Source text (bit.ly/2mbFuNr)
* Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)