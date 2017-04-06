April 6 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Papua New Guinea ratings affirmed at 'B+/B'; outlook remains negative

* S&P - Papua New Guinea outlook remains negative, reflecting the risk that external and fiscal imbalances remain large for an extended time

* S&P-Papua New Guinea ratings reflect constraints inherent in lower middle-income economy dependent on extractive industries, served by weak institutions

* S&P - in the near term, low global energy prices continue to weigh on the Papua New Guinea economy, export receipts, and government revenues Source text - bit.ly/2p3qZLY