July 6 S&P Global Ratings :
* S&P - Pennsylvania 'AA-' GO debt rating, other ratings
placed on creditwatch negative due to budget uncertainty
* S&P on Pennsylvania - Significant likelihood that the
commonwealth will not enact a structurally balanced budget for
fiscal 2018
* S&P says could remove Pennsylvania's ratings from
creditwatch, if lawmakers continue to negotiate & bring budget
into structural alignment within 90-day timeframe
* S&P - creditwatch action reflects Pennsylvania's eroding
financial position
* S&P - Also placed 'A+' Appropriation Rating, 'A'
Departmental Appropriation Rating, and 'A-' Moral Obligation on
Pennsylvania on creditwatch with negative implications
* S&P on Pennsylvania- If legislators enact budget that
relies on what we view as optimistic assumptions or one-time
sources, would likely lower rating
