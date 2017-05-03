May 3 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says says Puerto Rico PROMESA Title III filing unlikely to
have an impact on commonwealth ratings
* Says sees no rating impact on Puerto Rico's tax-backed
ratings from potential title iii filing, while creditor recovery
rates may become even more uncertain
* S&P on PROMESA Title III filing - believe principal
recovery rates would have remained uncertain either within or
outside of title iii
* S&P on PROMESA Title III filing - expect
appropriation-secured debt, such as that of employees retirement
system, to likely default on July 1, 2017