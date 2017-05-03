May 3 S&P Global Ratings:

* Says says Puerto Rico PROMESA Title III filing unlikely to have an impact on commonwealth ratings

* Says sees no rating impact on Puerto Rico's tax-backed ratings from potential title iii filing, while creditor recovery rates may become even more uncertain

* S&P on PROMESA Title III filing - believe principal recovery rates would have remained uncertain either within or outside of title iii

* S&P on PROMESA Title III filing - expect appropriation-secured debt, such as that of employees retirement system, to likely default on July 1, 2017