BRIEF-Byline Bancorp sees IPO of 5.7 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $19-$21/shr
* Sees ipo of 5.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $19 and $21 per share - sec filing
May 8 (Reuters) -
* S&P - ratings on France unaffected by the presidential election outcome
* S&P - outcome of French presidential elections should have no immediate impact on the ratings on France (unsolicited AA/stable/A-1+)
* S&P - our baseline expectation is that next government of France is likely to continue or even accelerate the current moderate pace of reform Source text: bit.ly/2pSM2Ex
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019