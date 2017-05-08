May 8 (Reuters) -

* S&P - ratings on France unaffected by the presidential election outcome

* S&P - outcome of French presidential elections should have no immediate impact on the ratings on France (unsolicited AA/stable/A-1+)

* S&P - our baseline expectation is that next government of France is likely to continue or even accelerate the current moderate pace of reform Source text: bit.ly/2pSM2Ex