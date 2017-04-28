BRIEF-Ashland Global says entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - on june 14, unit entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of may 17, 2017 - sec filing
April 28 S&P
* S&P says ratings on the Republic Of the Philippines affirmed at 'BBB/A-2'; outlook stable
* S&P says affirming 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the philippines
* S&P says also affirming 'AXA/AXA-2' ASEAN regional scale ratings on the Philippines
* S&P says stable outlook balances the Philippines' lower middle-income economy and policy vulnerabilities against its strong external position
* S&P says ratings on Philippines reflect assessment of its strong external position, featuring ample foreign exchange reserves,low and declining external debt
* S&P on Philippines - believe the Duterte administration will broadly continue with fiscal and economic development policies of previous administration Source text (bit.ly/2pbP3iP)
* Duke Energy Corp - entered into a $1 billion credit agreement
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)