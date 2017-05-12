May 12 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says ratings on Ukraine affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable

* S&P says recent trade blockade in the Donbass region will drag on Ukraine's economy in 2017

* S&P - stable outlook reflects view that over next 12 months ukrainian government will maintain access to official creditor support

* S&P on Ukraine says outlooks on the long-term foreign and local currency ratings are stable

* S&P on Ukraine says tensions with Russia and "quasi-separatist areas" in the east remain and have deteriorated since our last review

* S&P - 'B-' long-term rating captures significant debt repayments ukraine faces over forecast horizon, political challenges, growth-slowing blockade in east of country

* S&P on Ukraine - conditions in financial sector have improved, but further recovery will be slow due to high levels of nonperforming loans