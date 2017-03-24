BRIEF-Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand
* Moody's says Russian steelmakers buoyed by return to growth for domestic steel demand
March 24 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Republic of Congo ratings affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable
* S&P says view of Republic of Congo's creditworthiness is constrained by weak institutional effectiveness, low income levels, and high dependence on oil
* S&P on Republic of Congo-stable outlook reflects expectation that current account and fiscal deficits will reduce from current levels over next 12 months
* S&P says expect Republic of Congo's fiscal deficit to decline, averaging about 4.3% of GDP between 2017 and 2020
* S&P on Republic of Congo - forecast the current account deficit to decline in the coming years, in line with an increase in oil production and prices Source text (bit.ly/2n1M5tA)
* Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rEN8RH) Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to millennials and wealthy consumers.