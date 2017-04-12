April 11 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Republic Of El Salvador long-term sovereign credit
ratings lowered to 'CCC-' from 'B-'; ratings on creditwatch
negative
* S&P on El Salvador - lowered the short-term foreign- and
local-currency sovereign credit ratings to 'c' from 'b'
* S&P on El Salvador - project that current account deficit
is likely to exceed 5 percent of GDP in next three years,
contributing to weaker external liquidity
* S&P on El Salvador - expect that foreign direct
investment may decline from its already modest levels due to
continued political stalemate
* S&P on El Salvador - estimate that gross external
financing needs will exceed 100 percent of current account
receipts and usable reserves in next couple of years
* S&P on El Salvador - net general government debt is
likely to surpass 60% of gdp in 2017-2019
* S&P on El Salvador - expected gdp real growth to remain
around 1.3 percent for 2017-2020
* S&P - deteriorating political environment continues to
erode El Salvador's credit quality
Source text : bit.ly/2o2MT0V