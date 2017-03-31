Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
March 31 S&P Global Ratings
* s&p - republic of malta ratings affirmed at 'a-/a-2'; outlook stable
* s&p says malta's small open economy is exposed to various potential external shocks, such as brexit Source text (bit.ly/2ojpdtW)
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch