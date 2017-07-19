FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-S&P says revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative current rating is BBB+
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 19, 2017 / 12:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-S&P says revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative current rating is BBB+

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -

* S&P revises Mexico sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is BBB+

* S&P - outlook on Mexico revised to stable from negative on improved debt prospects; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed

* S&P - expect Mexico's general government debt burden will hover around 45% of GDP this year and next and remain below 50% for the next two years

* S&P - expect Mexico's external liquidity profile will remain stable in the coming three years

* S&P on Mexico - expect government's underling fiscal balance to improve in 2017 and remain stable in 2018

* S&P - project that Mexico's general government debt will rise by just over 3% of GDP annually on average in the next three years

* S&P - projections assume a stable level of nonresident holdings of Mexico's central government debt

* S&P - revising outlook on Mexico, reflecting diminishing risk that direct debt burden could materially worsen overall debt assessment over next 24 months Source text - bit.ly/2u6hShj (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.