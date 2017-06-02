June 2 S&P Global Ratings:
* South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative
* S&P on South Africa - affirming 'BB+/B' foreign currency,
'BBB-/A-3' local currency, and zaAA-/zaA-1 national scale
ratings on South Africa.
* says pace of economic growth remains weak, posing risks to
pace of fiscal consolidation, with rising contingent
liabilities
* negative outlook on foreign and local currency ratings
reflects view that political risks will remain elevated this
year
* South Africa faces reduced predictability of future policy
responses, due to moderate risk of challenges to political
institutions
* consider South Africa's monetary flexibility, and its
track record in achieving price stability, to be important
credit strengths
