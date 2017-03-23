March 24 S&P
* says South Carolina Public Service Authority outlook
revised to negative from stable on financial problems with
contractor
* S&P -negative outlook reflects eroding financial condition
of toshiba, westinghouse and potential to burden santee cooper
with additional financial exposures
* s&p says south carolina public service authority (santee
cooper) owns 45% interest in 2 nuclear units being developed in
south carolina at v.c. Summer site
* s&p -outlook revision reflects opinion that nuclear units
project's extensive construction delays, cost overruns might
saddle santee cooper with financial burdens
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mZzneW)