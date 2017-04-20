UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P says Southern Illinois University Revenue Bond rating lowered to 'BB' from 'BBB' and placed on creditwatch negative
* Downgrade, creditwatch negative status reflect belief it would be unlikely additional operating appropriations would be distributed to Southern Illinois University for 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2pkdGv4)
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment