March 7 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Sri Lanka 'B+/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative

* During 2017-2020, expect fiscal consolidation to reduce borrowing further

* High external debt, and low reserves continue to make sri lanka vulnerable to external shocks

* Project annual growth in general government debt to average 4.4% of GDP for 2017-2020

* Forecast the trade deficit to amount to 9.3% of gdp in 2017, a slight improvement from an estimated 10.0% in 2016

* Believe the country will most likely maintain growth in real per capita GDP of 4.5% per year over 2017-2020 Source text : bit.ly/2mwt7Oy