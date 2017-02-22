BRIEF-S&P says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-'
* s&p says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-' Source text - http://bit.ly/1YEIeyB
Feb 22 S&P on Texas
* S&P says Texas go refunding bonds assigned 'AAA' rating Further company coverage: [S&P on Texas]
* s&p says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-' Source text - http://bit.ly/1YEIeyB
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.