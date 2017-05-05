May 5 S&P
* S&P says Turkey foreign and local currency ratings
affirmed; outlook remains negative
* S&P says affirming 'BB/B' foreign currency and 'BB+/B'
local currency sovereign ratings on Turkey
* S&P says expect weak real per-capita economic growth in
turkey through end-2020 to be supported by fiscal stimulus
* S&P - ratings on Turkey supported by government's low debt
burden, expectation of modest accumulation of further
liabilities on government's balance sheet, relative to GDP
* S&P on Turkey-negative outlook reflects risks weak growth
and exchange rate volatility could lead to fiscal deterioration
beyond currently projections
* S&P says "we expect Turkey's flexible exchange rate
regime will enable the economy to adjust to external shocks"
* S&P on Turkey-expect inflation will moderate over forecast
horizon through year-end 2020
* S&P says expect Turkey's real GDP growth rate will almost
halve, averaging 3% over 2017-2020
Source text (bit.ly/2q7vXw0)