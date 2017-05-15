May 15 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says U.S. Virgin Islands 'B' and 'B-' rated bonds remain on watch neg due to liquidity, long-term sustainability concerns

* S&P says restated the creditwatch with negative implications on U.S. Virgin Islands' 'B-' rating on the authority's gross receipts tax notes

* S&P on U.S. Virgin Islands - territory will need definitive and extensive action to address its current fiscal position to maintain our view of credit quality Source text (bit.ly/2qkPloj)