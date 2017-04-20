UPDATE 1-China stands pat on rates after Fed lifts benchmark
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, despite its U.S. counterpart increasing its key policy rate overnight.
April 20 S&P Global Ratings:
* Says Virginia GO debt rating outlook revised to negative on recent structural imbalance
* Says assigned 'AA+' rating to the Virginia public school authority's (VPSA) series 2017A school financing bonds issued for Virginia
* Says affirmed 'AAA' rating on Virginia's go debt outstanding, 'AA+' rating on appropriation-backed debt, 'AA' rating on moral obligation debt
* S&P on Virginia GO debt rating - negative outlook reflects commonwealth's recent pattern of structural imbalance despite a period of economic growth
* Says believe there is a risk that future federal spending cuts could have an outsized effect on the Virginia economy Source text: bit.ly/2o9vclh
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment