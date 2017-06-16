BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
June 16 (Reuters) -
* s&p says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-' Source text - bit.ly/1YEIeyB
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's central bank is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, in what the market is betting could be its last hike this year, to contain a spike in inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to increase borrowing costs.