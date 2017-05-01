BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 S&P Global Ratings:
* Assigns 'AA-' long-term rating to Wisconsin's 2017 series C general fund annual appropriation refunding bonds
* Says Wisconsin 2017 series C bonds assigned 'AA-' rating; other ratings affirmed Source text: (bit.ly/2pp7UH7)
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
June 15 Venetus Partners LP managing partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period of time.