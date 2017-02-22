Feb 22 Space Hellas SA:

* Announces a worldwide strategic partnership with Web-IQ, to launch new 'Digital Risk Score' product based in Web-IQ's Web-DNA logic in Berlin

* Says it's in talks regarding its participation in the share capital of Web-IQ

* Says the new product can be used to prioritize notifications and calls in real-time with robot investigation

Source text: bit.ly/2lEIfZs

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)