BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 Space Hellas SA:
* Says it successfully completed construction of new data center division of informatics and telecommunications
* Says the data center, has an area of approximately 160 m2 and the budget reached 969,000 euros ($1.04 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2n9Otm5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9360 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd