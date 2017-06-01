UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
* Says new cars sales in Spain rose 11.2 percent in May from a year earlier to 126,411 vehicles.
* Says new car sales rose 7.3 percent in the first five months of the year from a year earlier to 535,697 cars.
* New car sales rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 101,375 cars. (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources