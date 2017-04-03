UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Spanish vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
* Says Spanish new car sales rose 12.6 percent in March from a year earlier to 125,600 units from 111,511 units in 2016
* Says new car sales rose 7.9 percent y/y in the January to March period
* New car sales rose 0.2 percent in February y/y (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources