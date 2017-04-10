April 10 Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular :

* Says bank is in no position right now to pay dividends and is short of capital

* "If there was any doubt, the bank is in no position to pay dividends. The bank is short of capital," Chairman Emilio Saracho told shareholders in Madrid.

* Earlier, Saracho said Popular was set to raise more capital and a merger was a possibility. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)