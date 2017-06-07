BRIEF-Fabege continues development of Råsunda
* FABEGE AND CITY OF SOLNA HAVE AGREED ON CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SCHOOL
June 7 Banco Popular Espanol Sa
* Spanish state-owned bank fund FROB says Santander acquisition of Popular does not imply any cost to taxpayer, will not affect bank's deposit holders
* Spanish state-owned bank fund FROB says Bank of Spain formally approves of Santander takeover of popular Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Board appoints Adel Adulmohsen Al Mandel as chairman, effective June 22
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.