June 27 Spain's Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla:

* Says Bankia is focused on integration with BMN and is not considering any other acquisitions

* Says integration with BMN will not change Bankia's dividend policy of reaching a pay-out ratio of 40 percent

* Says that Bankia's dividend pay-out ratio could even rise above 40 percent in the medium term (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)