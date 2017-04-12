BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
April 12 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spain's banks borrowed 149.4 billion euros ($158.62 billion) from the European Central Bank in March
* In February, Spanish banks borrowed 145.0 billion euros from the ECB Source text for Eikon: [here ] ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials