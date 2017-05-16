Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
May 16 Spain's BBVA:
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)
* Says will request that the preferred securities qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital
* Says the issuance is targeted only at qualified investors and in any case will not be offered in Spain
* Says application has been made to the Irish Stock Exchange for the securities to be admitted to trading Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce proposed notes offering
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungarian haulier Waberer's International launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, in which it plans to raise about 45-50 million euros in capital to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link.