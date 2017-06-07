BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy unit to inject capital into Shanghai-based tech company
* Says unit will inject 18 million yuan capital into Shanghai-based tech company to hold 51 percent stake in the target company
June 7 Spain's Colonial
* To enter Ibex 35 index on June 19 - Ibex committee
* Banco Popular to exit Ibex as of June 8 after takeover by Santander, its shares will no longer be traded
HONG KONG, June 22 China sold 7 billion ($1.02 billion) yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong to institutional investors on Thursday, said the Ministry of Finance, which has tapped the market for the ninth consecutive year.
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties