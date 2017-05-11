May 11 Spain's Dia:

* Says first quarter adjusted net profit was 39 million euros ($42.4 million)

* Says first quarter net sales was 2.1 billion euros

* Says first quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 123 million euros

* Says on track to meet 2017 objectives