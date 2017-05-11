UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Spain's Dia:
* Says first quarter adjusted net profit was 39 million euros ($42.4 million)
* Says first quarter net sales was 2.1 billion euros
* Says first quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 123 million euros
* Says on track to meet 2017 objectives Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pB1vGI] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources