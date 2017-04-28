Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 Spain's Mapfre CFO Fernando Mata:
* Says expects the insurer to meet 2018 strategic plan targets, including revenue growth goal
* Mapfre said in March that income growth targets could be reduced in the next two years Related text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing