June 28 Spain's Unicaja Banco SA (IPO-UNIB.MC):

* Says sets IPO price at 1.10 euros ($1.25) per share

* Says gives Unicaja an initial market value of 1.703 billion euros

* Unicaja to list on Spain's stock market on Friday

* Unicaja had previously set an initial price range for its listing of between 1.1 euros per share and 1.4 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)