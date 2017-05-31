May 31 The Spar Group Limited:

* Spar group ltd - ‍interim dividend declared 240 cents per share​

* Turnover for six months to march 31 up 12.6 pct

* Spar group ltd - ‍hy headline earnings per share declined marginally by 0.9 pct to 475.5 cents​

* Hy profit before tax was up 7.8 pct to r1.2 billion (2016: r1.1 billion)

* Hy reported turnover of spar group was up 12.6 pct to r47.4 billion

* Spar group ltd - ‍bwg group's economic growth outlook is cautious, largely influenced by brexit uncertainties​

* Hy group's gross margin increased to 9.6 pct (2016: 8.7 pct)

* ‍In South Africa, "tough trading environment is likely to persist for balance of year, particularly with political uncertainty" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)