BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 Spar Group Inc:
* Spar Group Inc - co, units amended and restated secured revolving loan note in amended maximum principal amounts of $9.0 million to sterling national bank
* Spar Group Inc - sterling credit facility as amended currently is scheduled to expire and borrowers' loans thereunder will become due on July 6, 2017
* Spar group inc - amendment to sterling credit facility effective as of June 27, 2017, extends expiration date to September 6, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2tSaetQ) Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next. There